New Edition

Former iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WMJI (MAGIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND morning co-host JIMMY MALONE stayed with the cluster when he was dropped from the show earlier this year, and now his new position has been revealed with the announcement that "THE JIMMY MALONE SHOW" will air on THURSDAYS and FRIDAYS 6-9a (ET) on Sports WARF-A (FOX SPORTS 1350 THE GAMBLER) beginning TOMORROW (4/1) and 6:30-9a (ET) SATURDAYS on MAJIC 105.7.

The show will feature MALONE interviewing politicians, community and business leaders, journalists and others, starting with OHIO Gov. MIKE DEWINE and author and justice advocate ANDREA THOME (wife of Baseball Hall of Famer JIM THOME) on THURSDAY and MALONE's former MAJIC co-host JOHN LANIGAN on FRIDAY.

« see more Net News