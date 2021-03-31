Sold

LUNA COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling Country KOTS-A and AC KDEM/DEMING, NM to BRAVO MIC COMMUNICATIONS for $190,000.

In other filings with the FCC, DAVID JAMES CAVAGNARO, JR. is selling K231BE/LUBBOCK, TX to CATHY J. LONG for $64,250. The primary station will be KZLK-HD4/IDALOU, TX.

VCY AMERICA, INC. is selling K233BN/ABERDEEN, SD to PRAIRIE WINDS BROADCASTING, INC. for $10,000. The primary station is listed as the buyer's KSDN-F/ABERDEEN.

iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC has closed on the acquisitions of KXYZ-A/HOUSTON from MULTICULTURAL RADIO BROADCASTING LICENSEE, LLC for $1.4 million and KHVN-A, KKGM-A, K221GV, and K237HD/FORT WORTH, TX for $950,000, all now airing BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming, and the reacquisition of Country KSNR (CAT 100.3)/FISHER, MN from the SUN AND SNOW STATION TRUST LLC,

And TOP O' TEXAS EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of noncommercial Religion KUHC (KINGDOM KEYS RADIO)/STRATFORD, TX to LIBERTAD EN CRISTO MINISTRIES for $10,000.

