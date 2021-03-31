Big Mad Morning Show Has An Opening

iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KMOD/TULSA has an opening for a co-host for the BIG MAD MORNING SHOW featuring CORBIN PIERCE and sidekick "GIMPY" as SEAMAN SAM is leaving to focus on opportunities outside of radio.

If you're interested send your resume, demo and social links to iHEARTMEDIA/OKLAHOMA CITY-TULSA SVPP DON CRISTI at DonCristi@iheartmedia.com or the iHEARTMEDIA Careers portal here.

