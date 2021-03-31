Michael Brody

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/KNOXVILLE has upped Dir./Sales MICHAEL BRODY to VP/Market Mgr. BRODY succeeds RANDY ROSS, who passed away in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/29). The four-station cluster includes Classic Rock WIMZ, AC WJXB, Classic Country WDKW (DUKE FM) and Adult Hits WNFZ (JACK FM).

BRODY is a UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE alum that started in radio 20 years ago as a marketing consultant and worked his way up to Dir./Sales in 2015.

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO DUKE WRIGHT commented, "MICHAEL shares many of RANDY’s business philosophies, culture and winning attitude having worked with RANDY for many years. MICHAEL BRODY’s knowledge, understanding and vision are exactly what our people and our company need in this leadership position."

