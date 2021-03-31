Home Of The Rays

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA will continue as flagship for TAMPA BAY RAYS baseball under a new extension taking the arrangement through the 2025 season. The deal also adds geotargeted in-market streaming rights allowing the games to be heard on the station website and iHEARTRADIO app stream within the TAMPA BAY metro.

“I’m excited to extend the long-term partnership we’ve enjoyed with the TAMPA BAY RAYS since 1998,” said iHEARTMEDIA TAMPA/SARASOTA Area Pres. CHRIS SOECHTIG.

