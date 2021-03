Hall of Fame Country

AUDACY Country 1450 WHLL/98.1 W251CT/SPRINGFIELD, MA repositioned on MARCH 22nd from NASH ICON 98.1 to HALL OF FAME COUNTRY 98.1.

The lineup includes continuing local morning host MARK HARRIS, followed by AUDACY's national Country shows, KATIE & COMPANY in middays, JESSE ADDY in afternoons, and ROB & HOLLY in nights. Listen live here.

