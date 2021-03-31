George McFly

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WIMZ/KNOXVILLE, TN has hired GEORGE MCFLY as their new afternoon host starting MONDAY, APRIL 5th. MCFLY is replacing longtime afternoon host BILLY KIDD who passed away in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/12/20).

WIMZ Brand Manager RANDY CHAMBERS said, “We are enthusiastic to have a personality the caliber of GEORGE MCFLY become a member of our winning team at WIMZ. He’s creative, engaging, and our listeners will love him!”

“I’ve finally found a permanent home in the greatest city in the USA,” says MCFLY.

MCFLY, who has worked in markets like NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, and CHICAGO, is joining WIMZ from his recent afternoon show at AGM Classic Hits KABG (BIG 98.5)/ALBUQUERQUE, NM.

« back to Net News