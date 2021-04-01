Three More

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK's latest additions include a celebrity chef's interview show, a daily news update, and a fictional investigation into an urban legend.

"FOUR COURSES WITH GEOFFREY ZAKARIAN" features the chef in conversation with celebrities like TYRA BANKS, GREG NORMAN, MARGARET CHO, and NORMA KAMALI, plus a talk with iHEARTMEDIA CEO BOB PITTMAN.

"NEWS ITEMS PODCAST WITH JOHN ELLIS & REBECCA DARST" is a daily news update based on ELLIS' "NEWS ITEMS" email newsletter; the podcast runs down the big news stories of the day, posting every weekday afternoon.

And the 10-episode "SEARCHING FOR PUTTY MAN," produced with BAMFER PRODUCTIONS and created by JEFF HEIMBUCH, MATTHEW TYLER VORCE and KORI CELESTE, purports to uncover the truth behind an urban legend about someone or something causing people to disappear from LOS ANGELES' GRIFFITH PARK for decades. The creators previously produced a fictional podcast, "RETURN HOME," in the same vein.

