Black Mental Health For The Music Industry

Non-Profit's BACKLINE and the BLACK MENTAL HEALTH ALLIANCE announced TODAY (3/31) a new partnership that will expand the organizations’ educational tools and mental health resources to vulnerable communities within the music industry. The organizations will develop custom educational curriculums and workshops to match the growing demand of music industry professionals in need of assistance.

Both will provide resources and tools to be made available include PSAs, video livestream content, social media platforms campaigns, website tools and services and more.

Each non-profit organization is uniquely suited to do this work, having focused specifically on individuals who are living with depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns in the music industry, and in BLACK communities, respectively, in their mission(s). Since 1984, BLACK MENTAL HEALTH ALLIANCE has provided trusted resources, programs and services for Black people and vulnerable communities. BACKLINE provides mental health and wellness programs unique to the music industry, including artists, managers, promoters, agents, labels, crew, and their family members.

These training programs are the first step in ensuring that Backline’s services are appropriate for every community that is represented in the music industry, and overtly available to all. Diversity is a core tenant of Backline; the organization recognizes that mental health impacts everyone, but especially those who have faced the reality of systemic racism, prejudice, cultural invalidation, and who have been marginalized by societal norms.

For more info, click here.

