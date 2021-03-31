Global Livestream Event

Despite having to cancel the festival for the second year in a row, GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL announced TODAY (3/31) it will host a global livestream event at WORTHY FARM SATURDAY, MAY 22nd. The event will feature COLDPLAY, DAMON ALBARN, HAIM, IDLES, JORJA SMITH, KANO, MICHAEL KIWANUKA, WOLF ALICE, plus DJ HONEY DIJON, who will all perform as part of an uninterrupted film production. There will also be a number of unannounced surprise performances.

For the first time in history, music fans wherever they are in the world will be able to join together and share the experience of the Festival and its idyllic natural surroundings. Filmed across the Festival’s WORTHY FARM site at landmarks including the PYRAMID FIELD and the STONE CIRCLE, the event will see a range of artists giving their time to perform in support of the Festival.

The event will support GLASTONBURY's three main charitable partners, OXFAM, GREENPEACE and WATERAID, as well as helping to secure the Festival’s return in 2022.

Co-Founder EMILY EAVIS said, “After two GLASTONBURY cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across WORTHY FARM at landmarks including the PYRAMID and, for the first time ever, the STONE CIRCLE. It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it. There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of GLASTONBURY to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!”

Accessible only to ticket buyers, the online event will be broadcast in full across four separate time zones, with staggered livestreams for the UK, EUROPE, AFRICA & the MIDDLE EAST, EAST COAST NORTH AMERICA & CENTRAL / SOUTH AMERICA, WEST COAST NORTH AMERICA, and AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND & ASIA.

Click here for the complete schedule and tickets.

Click here to view the Trailer

« see more Net News