Paul Simon (Photo: Featureflash/Shutterstock.com)

SONY MUSIC announced TODAY (3/31) it has acquired the song catalog of PAUL SIMON in a landmark deal. The deal includes SIMON’s classic songs spanning more than six decades, from his time as a member of SIMON & GARFUNKEL, through his extraordinary career as a solo artist – among them, “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” “I Am A Rock,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover,” “Still Crazy After All These Years,” “Graceland,” and many more.

SIMON’s unique body of work joins a diverse collection of catalogs represented by SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, including THE BEATLES, LEONARD COHEN, CAROLE KING, LIEBER & STOLLER, MICHAEL JACKSON, MOTOWN, QUEEN, ASHFORD & SIMPSON, and STEVIE WONDER, among others.

SIMON said, “I’m pleased to have SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at COLUMBIA/SONY RECORDS and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well.”

JON PLATT, Chairman & CEO, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING said, “PAUL SIMON is a masterful, once-in-a-lifetime songwriter whose remarkable body of work has generated an enduring influence on our culture and consciousness. From SIMON AND GARFUNKEL standards like ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to solo classics such as ‘Graceland,’ Paul Simon’s music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for people all over the world. To represent his indelible songs is an incredible honor for SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, so with tremendous pride, I welcome PAUL to our family!”

ROB STRINGER, Chairman, SONY MUSIC GROUP added, “We are truly honored to now represent the music publishing catalogue of PAUL SIMON. To be entrusted with his songs and recorded music is a privilege of the highest artistic order for the SONY MUSIC GROUP worldwide.”

