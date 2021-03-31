Marks

In a surprise move, SPOTIFY Global Head of Country Music Programming JOHN MARKS has left the company after nearly five and a half years. He joined SPOTIFY in what was then a newly-created position in 2015, two months after leaving the Sr. Dir./Country Programming job at SIRIUSXM, which he had held for five years (NET NEWS 11/2/15). Prior to SIRIUSXM, MARKS enjoyed a long career in terrestrial radio at KSON/SAN DIEGO and other stations. He can be reached here.

In a statement from SPOTIFY, the company says, "Country music on SPOTIFY is not skipping a beat. We have an established local team that will ensure we are continuously connected to the NASHVILLE community." The company's Head of Editorial for NASHVILLE, RACHEL WHITNEY, leads the team that covers all things Country, Christian, Gospel, Folk, Americana and Roots music.

