James Taylor - Jackson Brown Tour Dates Rescheduled

JAMES TAYLOR and JACKSON BROWN announced WEDNESDAY, (3/31), their US MAY tour dates have been rescheduled. There will be a separate announcement regarding TAYLOR’s JULY 4th TANGLEWOOD concert, and TAYLOR's CANADIAN tour with BONNIE RAITT is currently set to begin SEPTEMBER 12th in ST. JOHN’s, NEWFOUNDLAND.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for information on refunds. The patience of all ticket holders has been appreciated through these uncertain and challenging times.

In a joint statement, TAYLOR and BROWN said, “(JACKSON and I/JAMES and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the US is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”

The new TAYLOR/BROWN dates are as follows:

JULY 29 - CHICAGO, IL - UNITED CENTER

JULY 31 - CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH - BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

AUGUST 1- CLARKSTON, MI - DTE ENERGY CENTER

AUGUST 3 - PITTSBURGH, PA - PPG PAINTS ARENA

AUGUST 4 - DAYTON, OH - NUTTER CENTER

AUGUST 6 - CHARLESTON, WV - CHARLESTON COLISEUM

AUGUST 11 - ROANOKE, VA - BERGLUND CENTER COLISEUM

AUGUST 13 - LOUISVILLE, KY - KFC YUM! CENTER

AUGUST 14 - MEMPHIS, TN - FEDEXFORUM

AUGUST 16 - NASHVILLE, TN - BRIDGESTONE ARENA

AUGUST 17 - ATLANTA, GA - INFINITE ENERGY CENTER

AUGUST 19 - HERSHEY, PA - GIANT CENTER

AUGUST 21 - BETHEL, NY - BETHEL WOODS CENTER FOR THE ARTS

AUGUST 25 - CAMDEN, NJ - BB&T CENTER

AUGUST 27 - WANTAGH, NY - NORTHWELL HEALTH @ JONES BEACH

AUGUST 28 - HOLMDEL, NJ - PNC BANK ARTS CENTER

OCTOBER 16 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

OCTOBER 17 - HOUSTON, TX - TOYOTA CENTER

OCTOBER 19 - FT. WORTH, TX - DICKIES ARENA

OCTOBER 22 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAVERIK CENTER

OCTOBER 23 - BOISE, ID - EXTRAMILE ARENA

OCTOBER 25 - PORTLAND, OR - MODA CENTER

OCTOBER 27 - TACOMA, WA - TACOMA DOME

OCTOBER 29 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - CHASE CENTER

OCTOBER 30 - ANAHEIM, CA - HONDA CENTER

NOVEMBER 1 - SAN DIEGO, CA - PECHANGA ARENA

