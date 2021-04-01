Brian Orlando Teamed With All-Star Music Artists For Stevie Wonder Song Remake

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK)/LONG ISLAND, NY Morning personality BRIAN ORLANDO launched the #Choosesong initiative last year during the Pandemic by encouraging others to seek solace in the power of song (NET NEWS 7/24/20). Now he's unveiled his second song and all-star artist collaboration for the classic STEVIE WONDER song “I Just Called" as part of his ongoing mental health and suicide prevention initiative.

The new remake features VINNIE DOMBROSKI and ANDY PATALAN of SPONGE, BRENDAN B. BROWN of WHEATUS, LONG ISLAND's BLACK SUIT YOUTH and a special appearance and message from the legendary "King Of Rock" DMC.

ORLANDO said, "I got the idea for the quarantine video message when VINNIE from SPONGE told me one of his favorite memories was singing the song with BRENDAN (WHEATUS) over the phone to my Grandmother for her birthday. When I asked DARRYL (MCDANIELS 'DMC') to be a part of it and explained the mission statement of reminding people that their voice can be a healing factor to others, he responded ‘no problem, it’s our obligation’ and he had the verse done three hours later.”

Check out the quarantine-style video of the STEVIE WONDER cover here.

