Comedian TIG NOTARO and actress CHERYL HINES are bringing their podcast "TIG & CHERYL: TRUE STORY" to ART19's MISFIT TOYS comedy podcast network co-op. The show, which NOTARO and HINES have been hosting since SEPTEMBER 2020, finds the pair analyzing documentaries, including the 2015 NETFLIX documentary about NOTARO herself and "LONG SHOT," a documentary about the man charged with murder who was saved from conviction by scenes from "CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM," on which HINES co-starred, that showed him at DODGER STADIUM when the murder took place.

In a statement issued under both NOTARO and HINES' names, the hosts said, “Whenever we spend time together, we end up laughing hysterically, so TRUE STORY has been a perfect outlet for us. Although we typically get the facts of the documentary completely wrong, for some reason the press is calling us ‘delightfully wry’ and ART19 is paying us. 2021 is looking up.”



“TIG and CHERYL are brilliant and hilarious,” said ART19 Chief Revenue Officer LEX FRIEDMAN. “We’re excited to help more advertisers and listeners discover their show. True story.”

