More Affiliates

USA RADIO NETWORKS is adding the syndicated TODD STARNES SHOW to two of its own stations, 1160 INVESTMENTS LLC News-Talk KBDT-A/DALLAS and NEVADA RADIO, LLC News-Talk KQSP-A/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL.

In addition, USA RADIO is adding STARNES' daily feature "TODD STARNES NEWS & COMMENTARY" to 18 stations, including the seven-station NEVADA TALK NETWORK, BENNY CARLE BROADCASTING News-Talk WBCF-A-W246BS/FLORENCE-MUSCLE SHOALS, AL, MOHNKERN ELECTRONICS Adult Standards KPYK-A-K273DA/TERRELL, TX, and VICTORIA RADIO WORKS News-Talk KVNN-A/VICTORIA, TX.

Find out more about STARNES' availability from DALTON GLASSCOCK at dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

