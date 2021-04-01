'Erazno y la Chokolata'

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Regional Mexican WLEY (LA LEY 107.9 FM)/CHICAGO will air the syndicated "El Show De Erazno Y La Chokolata."

Commented WLEY GM CARLOS SAN JOSE, "OSWALDO DIAZ’s 'El Show De Erazno Y La Chokolata' is by far one of the most entertaining and influential syndicated SPANISH-language radio programs in the country. We’re beyond excited to carry his iconic show, which is known as the ‘King of Parodies’ on our premier FM station – 'La Que Manda en CHICAGO' ('The Ruler Of CHICAGO'). It will absolutely be a treat for the city’s vibrant LATINO community.”



Commented OSWALDO DIAZ, “It’s an honor to have 'Erazno Y La Chokolota' be a part of the history of a legacy station. It’s awesome to partner with a LATINO powerhouse company like SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM and I can’t wait to bring more laughter and fun to LATINOS in the WINDY CITY.”



"El Show De Erazno Y La Chokolata" can be heard daily weekdays in CHICAGO from 4p to 9p (CT).



For all inquiries, contact CARLOS SAN JOSE at csanjose@sbschicago.com.

