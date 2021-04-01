Kevin Liles (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

300's KEVIN LILES sent the following letter about the label's initiatives to mark the just-completed INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH.

"We started the I'M SPEAKING initiative, highlighting female staff, friends, and family of 300 and appropriately named it after the first female Vice President's now famous quip. The social media campaign has been viewed nearly 100,000 times, and has hopefully inspired and empowered young people with its sound advice and compelling personal stories. We found our INSTAGRAM audience grew by more than 25% because we feel that- especially during these times of isolation and social distance- that people crave content that connects them to other people and tells a story.

"Additionally, we used our now one year old artist discovery and development platform, UNPLUGGED, to highlight female musicians on the rise. With these special episodes we have also raised funds to go towards BLACK WOMEN'S HEALTH INITIATIVE, DOWNTOWN WOMEN'S CENTER and GLOBAL FUND FOR WOMEN. UNPLUGGED was born during the beginning of COVID with the intention of lifting new voices, connecting people through the power of music, and as a siren to signal the message that creativity cannot be quarantined.

"We are now over one year into this pandemic, and I know we see the light at the end of this tunnel. But don't let up- continue wearing masks and be sensitive to the people around you. Being independent doesn't mean alone- and there is no greater proof of this than the creative lengths we have gone to connect with each other this past year.

Stay Safe and God Bless,

KEVIN LILES

