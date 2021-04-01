Lori Lewis

"Brand loyalty no longer means exclusivity. But the good news is: It still exists," observed MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"In a study commissioned by WAVEMAKER, 4 in 10 stick with a brand if they think highly of it.

"Yet also look at the 90% who feel they can be more choosey because there are more brands available.

"What this says: people are becoming more intentional about how they spend their time with brands."

Read more about "Brand Loyalty Still Exists But How Brands Are Chosen Has Changed" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

« see more Net News