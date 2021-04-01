-
Block Club Chicago To Launch Podcast April 22nd
April 1, 2021 at 4:54 AM (PT)
The new BLOCK CLUB CHICAGO local news website is adding a weekly podcast focusing on CHICAGO residents who do good deeds for the community.
ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that "IT'S ALL GOOD: A BLOCK CLUB CHICAGO PODCAST'" will be hosted by Exec. Producer JON HANSEN and will debut APRIL 22nd.
The show also needs a part-time producer; see the requirements and application instructions by clicking here.