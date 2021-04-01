Podcast On The Way

The new BLOCK CLUB CHICAGO local news website is adding a weekly podcast focusing on CHICAGO residents who do good deeds for the community.

ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that "IT'S ALL GOOD: A BLOCK CLUB CHICAGO PODCAST'" will be hosted by Exec. Producer JON HANSEN and will debut APRIL 22nd.

The show also needs a part-time producer; see the requirements and application instructions by clicking here.

