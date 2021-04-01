On Alt 97.5

MLS expansion club AUSTIN FC will be heard on iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KASE-HD2-K248CU (ALT 97.5)/AUSTIN under an English-language radio broadcast partnership agreement. The station will air all regular season and postseason matches for the team's inaugural season. A play-by-play voice will be announced "in due course"; TV voice and Exec. Dir./Broadcast and Content ADRIAN HEALEY will join the radio broadcast when matches are nationally televised.

“iHEARTMEDIA AUSTIN is the market leader in entertainment programming and AUSTIN FC is proud and excited to partner with its station ALT 97.5 FM to present AUSTIN FC’s historic inaugural season in the AUSTIN metro area,” said AUSTIN FC President ANDY LOUGHNANE. “iHEARTMEDIA’s mission of focusing on targeted local programming strategically aligns with our Club’s mission to bring the story of our Club and the city of AUSTIN to our supporters.”

“We view this as more than a simple broadcast partnership. This is a brand partnership between two huge brands. AUSTIN FC is AUSTIN’s first major league team and to launch and build together is an amazing opportunity” said iHEARTMEDIA AUSTIN and SAN ANTONIO Pres.. MATT MARTIN. “ANDY and his entire team are a class act and, much like us, have a deep love and appreciation for our community well beyond soccer. We are excited to work together.”

"I'm delighted to welcome iHEARTRADIO to AUSTIN FC, and thrilled that ALT 97.5FM will be our English language radio partner," added HEALEY. "As someone whose experience includes a stint as an alternative-rock radio DJ, I'm particularly happy to see our matches broadcast on such a great AUSTIN station."

