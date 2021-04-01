New Triton Client

INDONESIA's MASIMA RADIO NETWORK has signed up with TRITON DIGITAL for streaming audio and podcast delivery, monetization, and measurement tools. MASIMA, which runs 18 stations across INDONESIA, will use the TRITON ad server and streaming audio distribution platforms, as well as TRITON's Webcast Metrics and Podcast Metrics measurement services and the OMNY STUDIO podcast platform.

“We are excited to partner with TRITON DIGITAL, and to be leveraging their renowned suite of powerful technology to support our streaming audio and podcast business goals,” said MASIMA Digital Content Mgr. FITZGERALD SALENDU. “Trusted by the world’s leading audio publishers, TRITON’s technology will enable us to work more efficiently, deliver a higher quality listening experience to our audiences, and generate meaningful revenue on our own terms through the unmatched control and transparency that their advertising technology provides.”



“We are pleased to be powering MASIMA RADIO NETWORK’s streaming audio and podcast strategies,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir./Market Development and Strategy NENJAMIN MASSE. “We remain committed to making it easy for MASIMA to manage the distribution and monetization of their content, while understanding when, where, and how their streaming audio and podcasts are consumed by their listening audiences.”

