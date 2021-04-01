Charlie Thomas (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA taps CHARLIE THOMAS as Area President for the MID-NORTH area, including the EAU CLAIRE, WI and ROCHESTER, MN markets, effective immediately. He will report to Division Pres. SHOSH ABROMOVICH. THOMAS' six-market oversight also includes the company's four NORTH DAKOTA markets: BISMARCK, DICKINSON, GRAND FORKS and MINOT.

“We are very excited for CHARLIE to oversee these six markets,” said ABROMOVICH. “His proven leadership helped the NORTH DAKOTA area be among the top performers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m confident that his forward thinking will guide and grow these communities to the next level.”

“I’m truly excited to now be working with the iHEARTMEDIA/EAU CLAIRE and ROCHESTER markets and continuing to work with the amazing iHEARTMEDIA team in NORTH DAKOTA,” said THOMAS. “We’ll continue to deliver quality content to our communities as well as quality marketing products to our clients in the new MID-NORTH area for iHEARTMEDIA."

