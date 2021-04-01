Fun For A Great Cause

AUDACY Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS Afternooner/Asst. Brand Manager SHAWN TEMPESTA shares with ALL ACCESS, I've been hosting a show after my show on Mix 94.1 in LAS VEGAS that airs exclusively on TWITCH called 'Free4All' for two years. It was actually during the show during the first year, and after COVID we were a night show providing entertainment and connection to people desperate for it. Social numbers through the roof, getting great client results, yada yada.

"Over the last month, we've been raising money for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in a unique way. Reaffirming the mission, but earning every donation with challenges, perks and comedic moments. We raised a total of $13,100, exclusively online with no station promotion. Just with lingering station fans that want to be a part of something connected."

Among the challenges:

Eating Carolina Reaper Sauce

Simulating Child Birth

Eating Crickets

Spraying Fart Spray (ugh)

Trying to eat a banana in one bite

Allowing viewers to "mute" guests for a minute, or if they felt like spending big, the entire show.

Allowing viewers to UNMUTE guests for the same amount.

Entries into our "Tournament Of Dong" (we play games nightly for Vietnamese Dong, extremely devalued currency)

Making certain members of the show's voice deep or high.

