SIRIUSXM is now offering a channel featuring comedy of the 1950s through 1970s. COMEDY CLASSICS is airing now as a limited-run channel on the satellite service's Channel 104 and will subsequently stream via SIRIUSXM's online service and app. Comedians featured on the channel will include BOB HOPE, JONATHAN WINTERS, JACKIE GLEASON, BUDDY HACKETT, THE SMOTHERS BROTHERS, FLIP WILSON, and more.

“Whether you’re feeling nostalgic, looking to discover the roots of modern-day comedy, or just hankering for a great laugh, COMEDY CLASSICS will appeal to a wide range of listeners,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Comedy Programming JACK VAUGHN. “The era provided such a wealth of amazing talent, material, and inspiration that we had to properly honor it with its very own channel.”

