Former RED BULL RECORDS VP/Global Digital Account Management ZACH DIAZ joins SOUNDSTRIPE as Head of Streaming. With his experience at RED BULL RECORDS, as well as SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT’s RED DISTRIBUTION and THE ORCHARD, DIAZ will oversee SOUNDSTRIPE's, relationships with digital service providers such as SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, and AMAZON MUSIC.

DIAZ's career has spanned the independent distribution and label space while working with all major digital music services especially the subscription-based model. While at RED BULL RECORDS, he worked closely with a wide array of artists of varying genres, including AWOLNATION, THE ACES, ALBERT HAMMOND JR., BEARTOOTH, and BLXT.

SOUNDSTRIPE VP/Music JAY HARREN said, “ZACH is an incredible addition to the SOUNDSTRIPE team,” said “His knowledge of the music streaming landscape and strong relationships within the industry promise to further accelerate SOUNDSTRIPE’s audience growth on SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON MUSIC, and other platforms. We’re delighted to welcome him aboard.”

ZACH DIAZ commented, “I couldn’t be more excited to join SOUNDSTRIPE. SOUNDSTRIPE’s deep catalog of high-quality music – including thousands of lofi, chill, and mood tracks – is well-positioned to significantly scale on music streaming services. I’m looking forward to working with all DSPs to continue growing SOUNDSTRIPE’s booming listenership.”

