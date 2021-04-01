Virtual, And Now Free

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA's NON-COMMvention event, which will be virtual this year on MAY 5-7, will be free to attendees. Registration will open on APRIL 7th at 10a (ET) to those in the NON-COMM database, who will be provided passwords to allow them to register.

Two more artists, THE LONE BELLOW and TUNE-YARDS, will be appearing at the event, joining the previously-announced BARTEES STRANGE and TAMAR APHEK.

« see more Net News