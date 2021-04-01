Virtual Event

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's "CALL TO MIND" is holding a ZOOM virtual gathering to discuss the state of mental health care in AMERICA during and after the pandemic.

"Spotlight on Rethinking Mental Health Care" will be held on APRIL 15th 1-3p (ET) and will be recorded for broadcast at a later date. MARKETPLACE host/correspondent KIMBERLY ADAMS will serve as host along with AMERICAN PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION CEO/EVP ARTHUR EVANS, JR. and STEINBERG INSTITUTE Chair and former NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MENTAL HEALTH Dir. TOM INSEL.

