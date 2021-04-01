Crowell (Photo: Tape Room Music)

ROUND HILL MUSIC has signed Country songwriter/producer ZACH CROWELL to a worldwide agreement. The deal includes the acquisition and administration of CROWELL's music publishing back catalog, neighboring rights via SOUND HILL and producer royalties. CROWELL will remain signed to TAPE ROOM MUSIC, which will now work with ROUND HILL MUSIC in a joint venture on CROWELL's publishing.

CROWELL is a writer of 13 #1 hits, including SAM HUNT's "Body Like A Back Road."

“ZACH was the first writer signed to TAPE ROOM and we couldn’t be happier to continue our long successful relationship together with ROUND HILL moving forward,” said TAPE ROOM MUSIC GM BLAIN RHODES.

“As a songwriter and producer, ZACH is one of Country music’s true contemporary icons,” said ROUND HILL MUSIC founder JOSH GRUSS. “His originality and creative genius, alongside his amazing track record of success, speaks for itself and his star will only continue to shine brighter.”

« see more Net News