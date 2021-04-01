Calococci

BEASLEY MEDIA has named programming veteran TOM CALOCOCCI PD at Rhythmic AC KOAS (JAMMIN’ 105.7)/LAS VEGAS. He'll start at the station on FRIDAY (4/5). CALOCOCCI most recently was at SHEET HAPPENS as an Affiliate Relations Ambassador.

BEASLEY MEDIA/LAS VEGAS VP/Market Mgr. PETER BURTON commented, "TOM’s energy, experience and knowledge of the format came out on top. He is the perfect choice to complement our incredible team here in LAS VEGAS!"

BEASLEY MEDIA Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE added, "We know TOM CALOCOCCI well, from his time successfully programming BEASLEY’s POWER 96 in MIAMI several years ago. KOAS is in good hands with this capable programmer. Welcome back, TOM!"

CALOCOCCI said, "I am beyond thrilled to be rejoining the BEASLEY team. I'm looking forward to working with PETER BURTON, JUSTIN CHASE and the wonderful people in LAS VEGAS. I can’t wait to get started!"

