Haddock And Willmon

Country artist HAYDEN HADDOCK has signed with FORGE MANAGEMENT for exclusive representation as the new company's flagship artist. HADDOCK released his sophomore album, "Red Dirt TEXAS," in 2020. The 22-year old was recently awarded the 2021 New Male Vocalist of the Year at the T3R MUSIC AWARDS (NET NEWS 3/23).

"I feel like HAYDEN represents the future of Country music," said FORGE MANAGEMENT founder, songwriter/producer and former COLUMBIA NASHVILLE recording artist TRENT WILLMON. "He’s a great singer and writer with a traditional sound and a fresh perspective; he’s got a great work ethic and is just a downright amazing human being. I’m excited to watch his career taking off and I’m proud to be a part of it!"

HADDOCK inked a deal with booking agency RED 11 in 2020.

« see more Net News