Hayden Haddock Signs With Trent Willmon's Newly Launched Forge Management
April 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM (PT)
Country artist HAYDEN HADDOCK has signed with FORGE MANAGEMENT for exclusive representation as the new company's flagship artist. HADDOCK released his sophomore album, "Red Dirt TEXAS," in 2020. The 22-year old was recently awarded the 2021 New Male Vocalist of the Year at the T3R MUSIC AWARDS (NET NEWS 3/23).
"I feel like HAYDEN represents the future of Country music," said FORGE MANAGEMENT founder, songwriter/producer and former COLUMBIA NASHVILLE recording artist TRENT WILLMON. "He’s a great singer and writer with a traditional sound and a fresh perspective; he’s got a great work ethic and is just a downright amazing human being. I’m excited to watch his career taking off and I’m proud to be a part of it!"
HADDOCK inked a deal with booking agency RED 11 in 2020.