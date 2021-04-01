Michelle Lewis

Changes at AUDACY Hot AC WMC (FM100)/MEMPHIS, as longtime Morning Show Co-Host/MD MICHELLE LEWIS has announced that she'll be leaving to pursue another opportunity. The 8-plus year FM100 veteran's last day will be FRIDAY (4/9).

That leaves a rare Morning Show Co-Host opening, and the chance to plug in next to RYAN ANDERSON, who will now pick up the MD responsibilities.

Those interested in joining the station as a Morning Show Co-Host should send their audio, resume, and social media links to Chris.Michaels@audacy.com

