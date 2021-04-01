Funding

DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA has raised $12.6 million in Series A funding from investors including DAZN, DRAFTKINGS, EMJ VENTURES, VERANCE CAPITAL, WASSERMAN, CARMEN BUSQUETS, and MICHAEL LYNTON.

SKIPPER, the company's Co-Founder/CEO. said, “With the intense competition to retain audiences at established media and to attract customers to new streaming services, we and our investors see an exciting opportunity for MEADOWLARK to work with the industry’s best storytellers to add the highest quality sports-focused original programming to their existing entertainment offerings.”

LE BATARD and SKIPPER launched the company in JANUARY after LE BATARD's exit from ESPN, where he once worked under SKIPPER. The company has announced the APRIL 7th debut of HANK AZARIA's "THE JIM BROCKMIRE PODCAST" and the addition of JEMELE HILL and MICHAEL SCHUR as Creative Advisors, and on a recent episode of LE BATARD's "SOUTH BEACH SESSIONS" podcast, director ADAM MCKAY, who has portrayed characters calling in to LE BATARD's show in the past, hinted at a new project in the works for MEADOWLARK.

