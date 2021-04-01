Coming April 7th

AUDACY podcast division CADENCE13's RAMBLE podcast network has added a new weekly podcast with YOUTUBE personality ELLE MILLS and MICHELLE PLATTI. "CRAZY STUPID FANGIRLS" finds MILLS and PLATTI enthusing over their favorite things in pop culture past and present. The show will debut APRIL 7th.

"MICHELLE and I are so excited for this launch! We've been huge fangirls for years and wanted to create a space for people like us to embrace their love for pop culture and fangirl out with us,” said MILLS. “As my videos are heavily edited and produced, it's going to be fun to show a different side of myself than people are used to seeing. Definitely the beginning of a new chapter, and I’m excited to start it with RAMBLE.”

CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN said, “ELLE and MICHELLE’s weekly dose of nostalgia and pop culture will be great fun for listeners, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the CADENCE13 and RAMBLE family.”

“As a premier platform for established digital creators, RAMBLE is the perfect home for ELLE’s debut project in the audio space,” said UTA Emerging Platforms' SHELBY SCHENKMAN, MILLS' representative. “We're thrilled that her fans will be able to connect with her through a new medium and are confident that this partnership will provide listeners with a fun and engaging experience.”

