STINGRAY AC CKUL (96.5 THE BREEZE)/HALIFAX's "THE MORNING BREEZE WITH BRAD & DEB" will expand to two more markets on MONDAY (4/5) with the addition of sister AC CHLG (104.3 THE BREEZE)/VANCOUVER and AC CKRA (96.3 THE BREEZE)/EDMONTON, where the show will air 6-10a local time in each market. The show, which will be customized for each market and will feature a local reporter for news, traffic, and weather, is hosted by BRAD DRYDEN and DEB SMITH.

“We are thrilled to bring THE MORNING BREEZE WITH BRAD & DEB to a broader audience,” said STINGRAY BREEZE-branded station Brand & Content Leader DAN BARTON. “They have a fantastic relationship with their listeners, and they are a perfect escape from the craziness of life today.”

