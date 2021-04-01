Marcano, Cereijido

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES and LAist have promoted Education Editor TONY MARCANO to Managing Editor of the newsroom and has appointed producer and "NORCO '80" host ANTONIA CEREIJIDO Executive Producer of SCPR's LAist STUDIOS podcast division.



“We’re so grateful for the contributions that TONY has made to KPCC and LAist as the editor of the education beat, and know that under his leadership our talented newsroom will continue to meet the ever-evolving news and information needs of our community of Southern Californians,” said Chief Content Officer KRISTEN MULLER. “Working with ANTONIA to bring the story of ‘NORCO ‘80’ to life, and having heard her work on ‘LATINO USA,’ it was clear that she brings an extraordinary amount of excitement to her work in podcasting. We’re glad to welcome her to the team full time to help steer the creative direction of our LAist STUDIOS podcast team.”

