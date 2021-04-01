Now Accepting Agenda Committee Applications

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS is now accepting applications for the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2022 Agenda Committee. The deadline to apply is FRIDAY, APRIL 9th. Industry professionals who want to be considered to serve on the committee must be available to attend agenda meetings in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2nd through FRIDAY, JUNE 4th. Applicants are also expected to attend CRS 2022, to be held FEBRUARY 23rd-25th, 2022. Apply here.

KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD's BRENT MICHAELS will serve on the 2021-2022 Agenda Committee as returning Chairman, and KNCI/SACRAMENTO's outgoing PD JOEY TACK will return as Vice- Chair.

"We’re inviting anyone with a tie to the Country music or radio industries who want to help shape the discussion for CRS 2022 to put in an application," said MICHAELS. "We’re excited to bring CRS back in-person, and want to follow up the strong discussions in 2021 with a look at the most important topics facing us all next year and beyond. If you’ve ever been interested in serving on the CRS Agenda Committee, we’d love to hear your voice.”

Email SHEREE LATHAM with any questions at sheree@crb.org, or call the CRB office at (615) 327-4487.

