'Abstract Radio' Returns Today At 6p On Apple Music 1

APPLE MUSIC announced THURSDAY (4/1), the return of MC/DJ/Producer Q-TIP for a new season of "Abstract Radio." The first episode airs TODAY (4/2) at 6p (PT) on APPLE MUSIC 1. Q-TIP joined ZANE LOWE on Apple Music 1 to make the announcement and discuss the show’s return and theme.

As expected, the music on the show blended by hand by Q-TIP himself pays no regard to traditional musical boundaries, leaping fearlessly between decades and genres, from 1960s jazz-pop to 1980s R&B to today’s latest hip-hop, reggaetón, and more.

Q-TIP said, “This is how we do it. We about to come through. The 'Abstract' radio crew, we bringing y'all The 'Natives Are Restless.' This is the theme. We are going to begin down doing our thing, all things native. When I say native, I mean native tongues. And all things that grow from that. We're talking about TRIBE, DE LA [SOUL], D'ANGELO, ERYKAH BADU, KENDRICK, KANYE, COLE. Any more C's or K's I could think of. We're thinking H.E.R, we're thinking about LAURYN. You know what I'm saying? We're doing OUTKAST. You know what I'm saying? Are we doing all the things, PHARRELL, we doing everything, TYLER THE CREATOR, everything that comes from the native arm. You know what I'm saying? We doing that. You better ring the alarm, boy. 'Abstract Radio' is back! We still doing it. And we still trying to make radio interesting. We try and do it innovative. We're trying to give it something a little light, give it something good and fun.”

Click here to watch the full video of Q-TIP with ZANE.

