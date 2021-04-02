New Adult Hits For Bakersfield

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA flipped the switch THURSDAY (4/1), transforming Hot AC KGFM (101.5)/BAKERSFIELD, CA to Adult Hits (101.5 BIG FM).

A company press release said, "The New '101.5 BIG FM' will boast a vast music library spanning multiple music genres from the 1970's, 1980’s 1990’s and early 2000’s and feature artists like GUNS N’ ROSES, PRINCE, JOURNEY, PEARL JAM, MADONNA, NOTORIOUS B.I.G., AC/DC, BRITNEY SPEARS AND BLINK‐182, among others.

ROBERT LEWIS, Regional Director of Operations & Programming for AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA/ALBUQUERQUE, NM and BAKERSFIELD, CA, said, "The New 101 .5 BIG FM will be a fun, hit‐driven, up tempo brand that plays the best of the

best. There’s a BIG list of songs that Bakersfield and Kern County have not heard on the radio in

a long, long time…until today!”

GM KATIE BARTON added "We are excited to add '101.5 Big FM' to the AGM radio

group. 'Big FM' will expand our reach in the community with a much needed Adult Hits station."

