Frank Zappa In Hi-Res

UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES and QUOBUZ have teamed up with ZAPPA RECORDS to provide dozens of FRANK ZAPPA albums for the first time in Hi-Res Audio.

The initiative will include a total of 29 albums spanning all phases of ZAPPA’s ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME career. The five-week campaign will span a series of drops between now and MAY 7th, with classic and influential albums released for download and streaming in Hi-Res audio quality for the first time.

AHMET ZAPPA commented, "QOBUZ's awesome combo platter of Hi-Res Audio and the ability for fans to immerse themselves into the album art of their favorite musicians is an incredible listening experience and a perfect fit for ZAPPA RECORDS. As far as I’m concerned, the ‘z’ in QUOBUZ stands for ZAPPA and we know fans of the ‘World's Finest Optional Entertainment’ are going to love the ZAPPA QOBUZ experience. As FZ said: ‘Music is the Best!’"



Added UMe President/CEO BRUCE RESNIKOFF, “FRANK ZAPPA was passionate about making his music sound as good as possible and we are excited to continue that legacy by releasing several of his albums in Hi-Res Audio with QOBUZ. Fans on QOBUZ can experience FRANK’s genius in the way he would have wanted his music to sound.”

Said QOBUZ USA Managing Director DAN MACKTA, “Presenting the work of iconic artists in the best possible quality is our reason for existence. FRANK ZAPPA’s music continues to inspire listeners all over the world and QOBUZ is honored to be able to promote his artistic vision.”



Beginning TODAY, fans will be able to stream and download nine albums exclusively on QOBUZ. The albums will be available in native 24-bit Hi-Res FLAC format. Each will include an extensive PDF digital booklet, a feature only available on QOBUZ’s streaming apps. The assortment includes, among others, the second album from the original MOTHERS OF INVENTION, "Absolutely Free," first released in 1967, "Burnt Weeny Sandwich," "Bongo Fury" and "Halloween 81," documenting ZAPPA’s famed holiday residency at NEW YORK’s PALLADIUM, in both full box set and edited ‘highlights’ versions.



Yesterday, AHMET ZAPPA joined the QOBUZ team for a livestream discussion covering the story of ZAPPA Hi-Res archives, the importance of audio quality, and the upcoming ZAPPA Hi-Res catalog releases.

