Cesar Gueikian

GIBSON BRANDS has promoted CESAR GUEIKIAN to the newly created position of Brand President. GUEIKIKAN first joined the instrument company in 2018 as part of the leadership team and has been instrumental in the company's resurgence during the pandemic. The company release touts his "relentless focus on guitar relevance, premium quality, brand building, and artist connections." In this new role, GUEIKIAN will take on additional responsibilities centered around "future GIBSON innovation, omni-experience, and strategic brand management."



Commented GIBSON BRANDS President/CEO JAMES "JC" CURLEIGH< “From day one, CESAR’s balance of passion and professionalism started to make a difference. He has built a great team, he has made great progress, and he is now positioned to make an even bigger impact going forward in his new leadership role.”



The current portfolio at GIBSON BRANDS includes GIBSON, EPIPHONE, KRAMER, KRK, MESA/BOOGIE, STEINBERGER and recent acquisition MESA/BOOGIE



Added GUEIKIAN, “I am proud of the progress we have made across all of our Brands and the response from artists, dealers, and fans has been amazing. The challenge is to keep this momentum going, so in my new role I will continue to focus on balancing our iconic past and building our innovative future. I am excited about this opportunity and the team is ready to rock.”

« see more Net News