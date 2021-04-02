Fred Jacobs Is Full Of ... Facts!

Registrations are coming in fast for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, a virtual event, set for APRIL 21 & 22. You can participate on up two devices of your choice to live-stream the event, or watch on-demand. Click here to register!

Are You Ready For TechSurvey 2021?

One of the most interesting and fact-filled sessions will be TECHSURVEY 2021 presented by JACOBS MEDIA Founder/President FRED JACOBS. For this year’s 16th annual industry-wide study of media and technology, TECHSURVEY 2021 will provide radio broadcasters with a very different look at the media landscape and the audience – thanks to COVID-19. This is the first study that will measure key indicators impacting radio broadcaster during the pandemic. To provide optimal relevance, the data is cross-tabbed by gender, generation, and 14 formats, allowing radio execs the ability to understand the post-pandemic media environment.

All of the key performance indicators from past studies will be tracked – broadcast radio listening momentum, why radio matters, station engagement, listening locations, and devices used. TS 2021 also provides longitudinal data for social media, the connected car, mobile device, audio and video streaming, smart speakers, and e-commerce holiday shopping. This new study will also provide insight about how radio broadcasters performed during the pandemic, and how changing listening patterns – thanks to WFH and less time in the car – have impacted the industry.

New areas of investigation include virtual meetings and live streaming participation, the newest video streaming platforms, current attitudes about social media and privacy, and comfort participating in “normal” activities at this stage of the pandemic. Tune in THURSDAY, APRIL 22nd ...

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT will be available exclusively on the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD PLATFORM, arguably the most sophisticated virtual meeting platform around. That makes it easy to see what you want, when you want, and have the opportunity to engage in Q&A for many sessions, and network with speakers and other attendees and see music videos in the FUTURI NETWORKING LOUNGE. It's the next best thing to being there!

And we will have the MUSICMASTER HUMANITARIAN AWARDS. As in previous years, two awards will be given - one to an individual, and one to a company or organization. Winners will be honored during the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT on APRIL 21st. We invite you to share your nominations and stories with us. Please send your submissions to AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com, ASAP.

Low Dough Registrations - Check Out The All Access Audio Summit Agenda Now!

Just click here to register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT. See the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT AGENDA, here!

And now, here is the rest of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT AGENDA!

« see more Net News