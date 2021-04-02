Debuts Today

DIVERSION MEDIA and iHEARTRADIO are launching a new 12-episode podcast TODAY (4/2). "GOOD ASSASSINS: HUNTING THE BUTCHER" is based on a book by author STEPHAN TALLY, who hosts the podcast as well.

The podcast and book recount the mission to find an escaped Nazi murderer, the "Butcher of LATVIA," led by a MOSSAD agent whose parents were killed in the Holocaust. The show's first two episodes were posted TODAY, with subsequent episodes to be posted each FRIDAY.

