-
New Podcast Tells Story Of Hunt For Escaped Nazi 'Butcher Of Latvia'
April 2, 2021 at 7:27 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DIVERSION MEDIA and iHEARTRADIO are launching a new 12-episode podcast TODAY (4/2). "GOOD ASSASSINS: HUNTING THE BUTCHER" is based on a book by author STEPHAN TALLY, who hosts the podcast as well.
The podcast and book recount the mission to find an escaped Nazi murderer, the "Butcher of LATVIA," led by a MOSSAD agent whose parents were killed in the Holocaust. The show's first two episodes were posted TODAY, with subsequent episodes to be posted each FRIDAY.