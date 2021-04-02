Young

BMLG RECORDS artist BRETT YOUNG has postponed the dates of his first “CALIVILLE Weekend” in PALM SPRINGS, CA. The resort takeover, originally planned for JUNE, will now take place from FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd through TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th.

In addition to the new dates, YOUNG revealed the performance lineup. Artists set to appear throughout the weekend include CHASE RICE, MADDIE & TAE, DEVIN DAWSON, SEAFORTH, FILMORE, KEATON SIMONS, NOAH NEEDLEMAN, MATT FERRANTI, DJ HISH and DJ CORAL.

Packages for the event go on sale TUESDAY, APRIL 13th. Fans who have already purchased a festival package will be reserved for the new dates and protected by POLLEN’s COVID-19 money-back guarantee.

