Vidare Creative & Killer Bee Marketing

VIDARE CREATIVE and KILLER BEE MARKETING are partnering to serve Christian radio stations with their digital fundraising efforts.



VIDARE CCO DAVE KIRBY said, “BRIAN CUREE and his team are the best in the business, and have brought so much value to our fundraising clients, it was a no brainer to deepen our relationship. We’re excited to take our clients to another level in using their digital platforms to support their mission."

KILLER BEE MARKETING’s BRIAN CUREE added, “Our team is thrilled to partner with VIDARE to create digital strategies for nonprofits to tell their story and reach more people during fundraisers. Together we’ll help organizations #CRUSHit with fundraising on the radio, and #KILLit on digital!”

