SALEM MEDIA GROUP announced that Southern Gospel personality GREG GOODMAN is returning to SINGING NEWS RADIO to host the Top 20 Weekly Countdown. GOODMAN started the program years ago when he served as PD for the SNR network.

SINGING NEWS RADIO General Manager KEVIN ANDERSON shared, “GREG GOODMAN is one of the most respected radio personalities in Southern Gospel. We're excited to have him return to the network to host the Top 20 Countdown."



GOODMAN said, “I’m excited to be working with my friends at SINGING NEWS RADIO again. I’m honored to have this opportunity to host the countdown.”



GOODMAN will be heard on his first show back this weekend.

