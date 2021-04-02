Now On Evergreen

Podcasts from INDUSTRYPODS, a B2B podcast producer, are now on the EVERGREEN PODCASTS network. Shows included in the move are LA BLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT, USA CBD EXPO, and BLOCKCHAIN & BOOZE; INDUSTRYPODS specializes in taking content from conventions and conferences and converting it into podcasts.

INDUSTRYPODS CEO MARC HONOROF said, "Our mission is to deliver educational, informative and inspiring new business content to a new and explosive market as companies and individuals look to connect virtually."

"We have long believed that conferences can improve the influence and strength of their content by partnering with INDUSTRYPODS," added EVERGREEN CEO MICHAEL DEALOIA, "And producing podcasts with content and information that has long been behind the paywall of the conference."

