Smith (Photo: Heidi Smith)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS Country artist PAYTON SMITH will be the "Artist in Residence" over the next few months at OLE RED NASHVILLE. The LOUISIANA native will take the stage every WEDNESDAY from APRIL 7th through JUNE 30th (with the exception of APRIL 14th), at 8p (CT). The first hour will be livestreamed via RIFF with the second hour featuring surprise appearances. Guests are able to dine and watch the show at OLE RED, with no tickets required. View OLE RED's updated COVID-19 safety protocols here.

“Playing live music is something I thrive on … the connection, the passion, the energy," said SMITH. "And after a year where live music was essentially shut down, I am beyond excited to announce this residency with OLE RED. There’s going to be so many new songs, cool moments with fans and introductions to special guests that will happen on that stage. Stay tuned! NASHVILLE is the home of Country music, and I can’t think of a better place to get this show ‘back on the road’ soon!”

"OLE RED is always excited to support great up and coming talent such as PAYTON SMITH," said OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Sr. Talent Buyer DOLLY CHANDLER. "We are looking forward to being a part of his story here at OLE RED NASHVILLE.”

