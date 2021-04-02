WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA and PRINCETON UNIVERSITY have teamed for a new five-episode podcast on artificial intelligence. "A.I. NATION" is co-hosted by Prof. ED FELTEN and WHYY reporter MALCOLM BURNLEY and looks at AI as it impacts life now and in the future, as well as the social impact of AI and its inherent biases. The first two episodes were posted THURSDAY (4/1).

“We spent a long time figuring out how to make a podcast that is compelling without being superficial, and connects everyday life to the deep and important issues raised by the A.I. and computing revolution,” said FELTEN. “There were several false starts and some pilots that got progressively closer to the vision. Then we connected to the team at WHYY, and found the recipe.”

“This partnership with WHYY is the first of its kind for PRINCETON, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said PRINCETON VP/Communications and Public Affairs BRENT COLBURN. “As PHILADELPHIA’s neighbor to the north, we share an intellectually curious community that is craving insightful audio content. PRINCETON’s cutting-edge research, together with WHYY’s world-class reporting and production, has resulted in a podcast that is timely, engaging and forward-thinking.”

