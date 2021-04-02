Now With iHeart

Reality show personality BETHENNY FRANKEL is taking her podcast "JUST B WITH BETHENNY FRANKEL" to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK under a multi-year deal with iHEARTMEDIA. The show, produced by ENDEAVOR CONTENT, was previously distributed by STITCHER. The new deal will also include expansion of the show to twice-weekly and the creation of a slate of new podcasts produced by FRANKEL.

“This is very poetic because I love doing this podcast with all of my heart,” said FRANKEL. “I had no understanding of this medium and have poured myself into the honesty and authenticity of the conversation with visionaries, mavericks, game changers and icons. This next step in my career is further proof that if you love what you do, you’ll be successful at it. This is the fastest deal I’ve ever done, starting with a conversation with iHEARTMEDIA's CONAL BYRNE. We had an instant meeting of the minds, a mutual respect, and we were off to the races. I am thrilled about this new adventure in media with iHEART.”

“BETHENNY brings this unparalleled passion and wit to every conversation,” said iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE. “She sits down with guests for candid talks -- and they stand out time and time again. ‘JUST B’ made it to the top of charts just a few short months after launching, and we feel honored to bring the acclaimed series to a wider audience on iHEART.”

